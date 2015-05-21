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Voting Results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 25, 2016 in Cologne

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The Annual General Meeting passed resolutions on the management's proposals for agenda items 2 to 10, with 2,984,478,590 no-par value shares present, each carrying one vote, and taking into account postal votes received for 16,130,114 shares. Together, this represents 65.14% of the share capital divided into 4,606,651,870 no-par value shares, as follows:

Votes cast
valid
votes =
Number of shares

Share of
thus
represented
share capital

Yes votes

Share
Yes votes

No votes

Agenda Item 2 Use of balance sheet profit

2,995,996,798

65.04%

2,986,166,725

99.67%

9,830,073

Agenda Item 3 Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the 2015 financial year

2,969,411,218

64.46%

2,964,204,056

99.82%

5,207,162

Agenda Item 4: Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 2015

2,952,358,263

64.09%

2,851,854,843

96.60%

100,503,420

Agenda Item 5: Appointment of the auditor

2,981,190,755

64.71%

2,853,256,786

95.71%

127,933,969

TOP 6 Authorization to acquire and use own shares, with the possible exclusion of subscription rights and any tender rights, as well as the possibility to redeem own shares by reducing the share capital.

2,991,645,586

64.94%

2,900,798,863

96.96%

90,846,723

TOP 7 Authorization to use equity derivatives in the acquisition of own shares, with the possible exclusion of any tender rights.

2,991,132,332

64.93%

2,833,307,197

94.72%

157,825,135

TOP 8 Election of a Supervisory Board member.

2,985,018,379

64.80%

2,890,341,362

96.83%

94,677,017

TOP 9 Amendment to the remuneration of the Supervisory Board and corresponding revision of § Article 13 of the Articles of Association.

2,992,995,967

64.97%

2,972,549,467

99.32%

20,446,500

TOP 10 Amendment to § Article 16 (1) and (2) of the Articles of Association.

2,970,543,816

64.48%

2,966,562,878

99.87%

3,980,938