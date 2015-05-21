Voting Results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 25, 2016 in Cologne

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Number of shares Share of

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Yes votes No votes

Agenda Item 2 Use of balance sheet profit 2,995,996,798 65.04% 2,986,166,725 99.67% 9,830,073

Agenda Item 3 Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the 2015 financial year 2,969,411,218 64.46% 2,964,204,056 99.82% 5,207,162

Agenda Item 4: Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 2015 2,952,358,263 64.09% 2,851,854,843 96.60% 100,503,420

Agenda Item 5: Appointment of the auditor 2,981,190,755 64.71% 2,853,256,786 95.71% 127,933,969

TOP 6 Authorization to acquire and use own shares, with the possible exclusion of subscription rights and any tender rights, as well as the possibility to redeem own shares by reducing the share capital. 2,991,645,586 64.94% 2,900,798,863 96.96% 90,846,723

TOP 7 Authorization to use equity derivatives in the acquisition of own shares, with the possible exclusion of any tender rights. 2,991,132,332 64.93% 2,833,307,197 94.72% 157,825,135

TOP 8 Election of a Supervisory Board member. 2,985,018,379 64.80% 2,890,341,362 96.83% 94,677,017

TOP 9 Amendment to the remuneration of the Supervisory Board and corresponding revision of § Article 13 of the Articles of Association. 2,992,995,967 64.97% 2,972,549,467 99.32% 20,446,500