Voting Results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 25, 2016 in Cologne

The Annual General Meeting passed resolutions on the management's proposals for agenda items 2 to 10, with 2,984,478,590 no-par value shares present, each carrying one vote, and taking into account postal votes received for 16,130,114 shares. Together, this represents 65.14% of the share capital divided into 4,606,651,870 no-par value shares, as follows:
|
Votes cast
|
Share of
|
Yes votes
|
Share
|
No votes
|Agenda Item 2 Use of balance sheet profit
|
2,995,996,798
|
65.04%
|
2,986,166,725
|
99.67%
|
9,830,073
|Agenda Item 3 Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the 2015 financial year
|
2,969,411,218
|
64.46%
|
2,964,204,056
|
99.82%
|
5,207,162
|Agenda Item 4: Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 2015
|
2,952,358,263
|
64.09%
|
2,851,854,843
|
96.60%
|
100,503,420
|Agenda Item 5: Appointment of the auditor
|
2,981,190,755
|
64.71%
|
2,853,256,786
|
95.71%
|
127,933,969
|TOP 6 Authorization to acquire and use own shares, with the possible exclusion of subscription rights and any tender rights, as well as the possibility to redeem own shares by reducing the share capital.
|
2,991,645,586
|
64.94%
|
2,900,798,863
|
96.96%
|
90,846,723
|TOP 7 Authorization to use equity derivatives in the acquisition of own shares, with the possible exclusion of any tender rights.
|
2,991,132,332
|
64.93%
|
2,833,307,197
|
94.72%
|
157,825,135
|TOP 8 Election of a Supervisory Board member.
|
2,985,018,379
|
64.80%
|
2,890,341,362
|
96.83%
|
94,677,017
|TOP 9 Amendment to the remuneration of the Supervisory Board and corresponding revision of § Article 13 of the Articles of Association.
|
2,992,995,967
|
64.97%
|
2,972,549,467
|
99.32%
|
20,446,500
|TOP 10 Amendment to § Article 16 (1) and (2) of the Articles of Association.
|
2,970,543,816
|
64.48%
|
2,966,562,878
|
99.87%
|
3,980,938