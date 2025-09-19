What is 5G RedCap?

Why is RedCap important?

Many devices do not send large amounts of data like a mobile phone. But they have to run for a long time with a small battery. Examples include:

Smartwatches like the Apple Watch 11

Fitness tracker

Industrial Sensors

Medical Devices

Normal 5G is too complex for these devices, which is where RedCap comes in.

How does RedCap work?

RedCap devices can be simpler than cell phones. For example, you can

have fewer antennas (e.g. 1–2 instead of 4),

use narrower radio channels

and thus require less electricity.

The devices remain fully logged into the 5G network. In this way, they benefit from the advantages of 5G – but at a lower cost and in terms of energy efficiency. RedCap works on the basis of 5G standalone technology, i.e. in Deutsche Telekom's 5G+ network.

RedCap in Deutsche Telekom's network

Deutsche Telekom is the first network operator in Germany to offer RedCap commercially in the 5G+ network to customers. The first offer includes the new Apple Watch models (Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3).

This means that 5G will work on a smartwatch for the first time – exclusively in the Telekom network.

Who benefits from RedCap?

RedCap is particularly useful for:

Everyday life: smartwatches, trackers, smart cameras

Company: Industrial sensors, logistics, machine monitoring

Health: mobile medical devices and tele-monitoring

Good to know

RedCap is part of the global 5G standard (3GPP Releases 17 and 18).

RedCap is only possible in 5G Standalone (5G+) networks.

RedCap is constantly evolving. In the future, even more devices will be added.

In short

RedCap makes 5G devices cheaper. And: Deutsche Telekom already has the first products available today.