Deutsche Telekom organizes blockchain data with The Graph

Update August 9, 2024: Telekom decided to discontinue The Graph indexer operations.

Deutsche Telekom MMS boosts the power of The Graph.

Quickly query blockchain data with Deutsche Telekom MMS.

Deutsche Telekom contributes to the security of Web3.

Deutsche Telekom provides secure nodes for The Graph. The Graph is a global public protocol that indexes and easily queries data from blockchains. With over 1 trillion queries across both the hosted service and The Graph Network, The Graph is sometimes referred to as the "Google for Web3".

Blockchains contain valuable data for users, developers and applications. Reading the data requires a lot of work and technical understanding. Each block would have to be examined individually. Deutsche Telekom MMS simplifies data processing by operating its nodes as Indexers: In the first step, the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary processes data queries for Ethereum and Arbitrum. Arbitrum is a scaling solution for Ethereum with lower fees and more transactions per second. As an Indexer, Deutsche Telekom MMS helps track sought-after information such as prices, transactions or historical histories of digital assets. This makes it easier for users, developers and companies to retrieve indexed data. For indexing the data, Deutsche Telekom MMS receives the native cryptocurrency of The Graph, “GRT". The Graph is currently active for more than 40 blockchain networks.

Query blockchain data quickly with Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom MMS provides the relevant data as a so-called subgraph with a freely available source code (open-source APIs) on the Web3 . An API (Application Programming Interface) is a publicly accessible programming interface in software development. The code controls the access points for servers and enables communication. Developers can publish their own APIs using the open-source query language "GraphQL". This makes hard-to-access data usable. Improvements and new subgraphs are quickly implemented and integrated into existing services. For example, a bank that wants to offer digital assets could use subgraphs. This can be used to map current price trends, trading volumes of cryptocurrencies or NFTs. The bank does not need its own data storage for this.

Secure infrastructure for The Graph

Deutsche Telekom MMS increases the performance of The Graph. "With our infrastructure for The Graph, we are making the Web3 more secure. We help companies worldwide to access these Web3 services and drive decentralization with our Indexer. This is another step in our advancement of blockchain technology and digital transformation," says Dirk Röder, head of the Web3 Infrastructure & Solutions team at Deutsche Telekom MMS.

"The news of Deutsche Telekom MMS joining The Graph Network is a significant marker of Web2 progressing into Web3," stated Tegan Kline, CEO and co-founder of Edge & Node. "More and more establishedWeb2 companies are embracing the Web3 space by participating in decentralized networks like The Graph. We are seeing the beginning of a snowball effect in support for permissionless technology. If we zoom out 10 years into the future, I predict that at least 50 percent of major tech companies will participate as Indexers on The Graph Network".

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile

About The Graph and Edge & Node : Edge & Node is a core development team behind The Graph, working to build a vibrant decentralized future. The team is dedicated to the proliferation of Web3 applications that share value, utilize dynamic incentives, and build for human coordination. Founded by the initial team and developers behind The Graph, the team has extensive experience in developing and maintaining open-source software, tools, and protocols as well as building and launching unstoppable applications. For more information, see edgeandnode.com