T-Systems: Real-time machine data for intralogistics solutions from Dematic

Dematic's “Remote Control Center” will enable customers to view information on storage and sorting systems in real time. The provider for intelligent automated solutions monitors the status of parcel sorting systems, for example, and generates key figures, alarms and workflows to improve maintenance and system performance. The development partner for the solution is T-Systems. The ICT service provider collects data from networked systems in the Internet of Things, orchestrates the large volumes of data and analyzes them using various algorithms, including artificial intelligence in the future. Dematic visualizes the information obtained in configurable dashboards and integrates information into customer systems on request. Partners signed a contract to this effect at Digital X in Cologne. An exhibit in the 25Hours Hotel shows the technology behind it.

“Supply chains are tightly synchronized, nobody can afford a breakdown,” explains René Sickler, Managing Director of Dematic in the DACH region. “With our Remote Control Center, we enable predictive maintenance, reduce disruptions and increase system productivity for our customers. This benefits their end customers.”

Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Systems, emphasizes: “Automation is the key to speed and real-time information. Artificial intelligence recognizes patterns independently and improves the quality of monitoring. The combination of automation and AI delivers considerable added value for a wide range of use cases in various industries.”

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