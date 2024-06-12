Deutsche Telekom is leader in AI services on Microsoft clouds

The industry analysts at ISG have classified the generative artificial intelligence services of Deutsche Telekom and T-Systems as "leaders". In the ISG Provider Lens™ study "Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem 2024", the two companies achieved "Leader" status in Germany for Microsoft Clouds – Deutsche Telekom for customers from the SME sector, T-Systems for large companies. The Microsoft clouds include Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365.

According to the study, T-Systems is already setting standards for generative AI projects in the early market phase with compliance-compliant solutions and innovative services. The IT service provider already offers highly developed AI applications with its M365 Managed AI Cognitive Services and M365 Managed Copilot. T-Systems also received "Leader Status" for "Managed Services for Azure – Large Market", "Microsoft 365 Services – Large Market" and "SAP on Azure Services".

The study writes about Deutsche Telekom: "Deutsche Telekom invests in resources, has methodological competence and industry expertise, designs solutions and offers SMEs in Germany a central point of contact for Copilot solutions, GenAI, LLM and more." Telekom also differentiates itself through a strong telecom integration of Microsoft Teams with a highly integrated telephony solution and mobile telephony. Deutsche Telekom achieved "Leader Status" again for "Managed Services for Azure – Mid Market", "Microsoft 365 Services – Mid Market", "Power platform services" and "Dynamic 365 services" for the fourth times in a row.

Download report for T-Systems here .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: Company profile