"Switch language"

Deutsche Telekom is leader in AI services on Microsoft clouds

2 min read
  • T-Systems and Deutsche Telekom are "leaders" for solutions and services on Microsoft clouds
  • Generative AI services for business customers – ranging from SMEs to large companies
  • Managed Services for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot 
Deutsche Telekom is leader in AI services on Microsoft clouds
Die Branchenanalysten von ISG haben die Dienste für generative Künstliche Intelligenz von Deutscher Telekom und T-Systems als „führend“ eingestuft. In der Studie ISG Provider Lens™ “Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem 2024“ erreichten die beiden Unternehmen den “Leader“-Status in Deutschland. 

The industry analysts at ISG have classified the generative artificial intelligence services of Deutsche Telekom and T-Systems as "leaders". In the ISG Provider Lens™ study "Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem 2024", the two companies achieved "Leader" status in Germany for Microsoft Clouds – Deutsche Telekom for customers from the SME sector, T-Systems for large companies. The Microsoft clouds include Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365.

According to the study, T-Systems is already setting standards for generative AI projects in the early market phase with compliance-compliant solutions and innovative services. The IT service provider already offers highly developed AI applications with its M365 Managed AI Cognitive Services and M365 Managed Copilot. T-Systems also received "Leader Status" for "Managed Services for Azure – Large Market", "Microsoft 365 Services – Large Market" and "SAP on Azure Services".

The study writes about Deutsche Telekom: "Deutsche Telekom invests in resources, has methodological competence and industry expertise, designs solutions and offers SMEs in Germany a central point of contact for Copilot solutions, GenAI, LLM and more." Telekom also differentiates itself through a strong telecom integration of Microsoft Teams with a highly integrated telephony solution and mobile telephony.  Deutsche Telekom achieved "Leader Status" again for "Managed Services for Azure – Mid Market", "Microsoft 365 Services – Mid Market", "Power platform services" and "Dynamic 365 services" for the fourth times in a row.

Download report for T-Systems here .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance
About T-Systems: Company profile

Author

Additional Content

More information