AI device family is growing: Deutsche Telekom's AI-phone Pro is coming

Deutsche Telekom is expanding its AI device family with a new model. The AI-phone Pro will be available from October 14. The Pro model, too, has powerful AI support on board with the Perplexity assistant and the integration of Picsart into the camera. In addition, it convinces with better hardware, extended functions and a strong Eco Rating. With the AI-phone Pro, the AI-phone and the AI-tablet , Deutsche Telekom offers the right product for every need and makes artificial intelligence accessible to everyone.

The AI-phone Pro is available for 229 euros, in combination with a tariff for 1 euro. Customers benefit from the integrated Perplexity assistant, which answers questions and supports in everyday life – whether as a personal AI secretary, finding recipe ideas, telling a bedtime story or translating texts. Access is easy by voice or text input via the Magenta button or directly from the lock screen. As an all-rounder, the AI assistant also recognizes objects in front of the camera and interacts with screen content. This makes it a practical helper for everyday life. In addition to the Perplexity Assistant, which remains permanently on the device, an 18-month Perplexity Pro subscription is also included. Furthermore, customers benefit from a 12-month Picsart Pro license with 500 additional credits per month for the design of individual avatars and backgrounds. This makes editing images effortless.

Razor-sharp images thanks to triple camera

The AI-phone Pro is launched as the new T Phone 3 Pro. It has a 6.8" high-resolution display with 120 hertz and convinces with its camera. The powerful triple camera comes with image stabilization and AI-supported image optimization from Picsart. The updated processor ensures that even complex applications run smoothly. Thus, the device is aimed at both everyday users and people who value high-performance features. At the same time, the model convinces with its sustainability characteristics: It has received the #GreenMagenta label and an excellent result of 88/100 in the Eco Rating of smartphones.

For all Telekom customers who do not want to buy a new smartphone, Telekom offers free access to selected AI tools with Magenta AI. In the MeinMagenta app, Perplexity's answer engine is available behind the "Magenta AI" button. The AI background editing of photos, powered by Picsart, can also be found there. Further partnerships will follow gradually.

Market launch in Germany and nine other countries

The new AI-phone Pro will be available from October 14, 2025 as the T Phone 3 Pro in customer service, online on telekom.de, in the Telekom shop and in specialist retailers. The AI-phone is also available there as the T Phone 3 and the AI-tablet as the T Tablet 2. Not only in Germany, but also in Greece, Croatia, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. In North Macedonia, sales of the AI-phone Pro will start on October 20, sales in Montenegro will start on October 23, 2025. Prices vary by country.

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