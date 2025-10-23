T-Systems @Vantage: Faster to the cloud with AI

New AI-based modular offering for IT transformation: T-Systems @Vantage provides all the relevant steps for business-led change – from advisory by Detecon, cloud migration, application modernization to managed services. Artificial intelligence complements each of the phases, making the transition from legacy IT landscapes to the cloud faster and more successful. T-Systems provides an end-to-end package from communication networks, over IT infrastructure, cloud to application modernization and management from a single source.

The module "Application Modernization" updates legacy IT landscapes for the cloud to better leverage benefits like availability and scalability. AI accelerates this process with automated analyses of application architecture and source code. Additionally, AI automatically translates programming languages, documents applications, and autonomously tests them. This enables companies to modernize legacy systems that were previously considered too complex or costly to further develop. With T-Systems @Vantage, customers save up to 30 percent, and release changes succeed up to 15 times faster. Furthermore, T-Systems offers manufacturer-independent cloud infrastructure and software. In combination with its own European cloud platforms, the Telekom subsidiary can deliver sovereign solutions that comply with applicable rules, laws, and regulations.

"Many customers have started their transformation to the cloud, but the expected results have not materialized. For example, the requirements turned out to be more complex than anticipated, or the expected efficiency gains did not occur," says Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. "Cloud computing is only successful when applications are modernized, not simply lifted and shifted to the cloud. The foundation for business success is consistent process automation combined with artificial intelligence."

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