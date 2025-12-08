Telekom Launches 5G+ Gaming with NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Deutsche Telekom has expanded its 5G+ Gaming offering, which is now available with the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform. For members, this means mobile cloud gaming is taken to the next level. Games respond noticeably faster, movements are even more precise, and the gaming experience remains consistently smooth, even when the mobile network is heavily congested. A new offer will be available in Germany exclusively through the MeinMagenta app starting December 9. Telekom customers receive three months of free access to the GeForce NOW Performance membership, worth 33 euros, through the Magenta Moments loyalty program.

.

“With our new Magenta Moments offering, we combine our key strengths: delivering a unique mobile cloud-gaming experience on the best network. Thanks to the strong collaboration integrating NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW platform and Telekom, gamers can enjoy a high-performance and smooth gaming experience on the go in Germany’s largest 5G+ network,” says Axel Orbach, Managing Director, Private Customers at Telekom Deutschland.

“With the integration of GeForce NOW’s advanced RTX cloud platform with Telekom’s 5G+ network, mobile gamers in Germany can experience seamless, high-definition play and instant responsiveness — transforming how and where people game across the country,” said Richard Lamond, Director of GeForce NOW at NVIDIA.

Innovative 5G Technology for Next-Level Gaming

The core of the collaboration announced in August is the interplay between GeForce NOW and Germany’s largest 5G+ network. What is new is the end-to-end combination of 5G Standalone, a network slice configured for gaming, and a network technology called " L4S " (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput), which identifies network congestion early and manages data streams to ensure that latency and jitter remain consistently low even in congested cells. This makes Deutsche Telekom the first network operator in Europe to enable latency-optimized mobile gaming for GeForce NOW based on 5G standalone technology. VIDEO

Customers with a current MagentaMobil plan (from August 2024 onward) and one of the compatible 5G devices can now benefit from particularly stable response times and smooth gameplay. At launch, the 5G+ Gaming option with GeForce NOW will be available for the Samsung S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S25, S25+, S25 Edge & S25 Ultra, and the Fold 7 devices. Additional models, such as Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro, will be supported soon. For Android users, the GeForce NOW app is available for free download from the Google Play Store. The Magenta Moments promotion is available until December 23, 2025.

GeForce NOW – Cloud Gaming at the Highest Level

GeForce NOW cloud gaming delivers ultra-smooth gameplay with low latency on virtually any device, streaming from state-of-the-art GeForce RTX gaming systems in the cloud. GeForce NOW supports over 2,300 Ready-to-Play game titles from digital game stores such as Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass, Battle.net, EA, and Ubisoft Connect. The platform also offers an additional 2,500 Install-to-Play titles and free blockbusters such as Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Genshin Impact, and Marvel Rivals. GeForce NOW streams all games directly from the cloud — including realistic ray-tracing graphics and AI-powered upscaling. Members can play games they have already purchased from digital stores, without any downloads or updates — with cloud storage and automatic synchronization of game scores across all devices.

About Magenta Moments

Magenta Moments is Telekom’s exclusive private customer loyalty program. It regularly offers gifts and benefits from partners in the areas of mobile communications, fixed line, streaming, shopping, or travel. All offers are available in the MeinMagenta app via the heart symbol in the lower menu bar. The MeinMagenta app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Germany’s Largest 5G+ Network

In the autumn of 2024, Deutsche Telekom launched latency-optimized mobile cloud gaming, becoming the first operator globally to offer a consumer-facing 5G network slicing solution. Today, the service is available across Germany: Wherever Deutsche Telekom's 5G is available, 5G+ is also available and the 5G+ Gaming option can be used. This makes Deutsche Telekom the operator of the largest 5G+ network in the country. Currently, around 99% of the population can access Telekom's 5G network nationwide. Thanks to its extensive 5G rollout, Deutsche Telekom is not only the leading 5G network operator in Germany, but also ranks among the top-tier operators across Europe.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom at a glance