Gamescom 2025: Telekom Presents the Ultimate Mobile Cloud Gaming Experience with 5G, Powered by NVIDIA

Two industry leaders, one goal: the best gaming experience on the go. At Gamescom 2025, Deutsche Telekom announced plans to launch a new 5G+ gaming offering with NVIDIA. Starting in autumn 2025, the collaboration will bring cloud gaming with particularly stable response times directly to smartphones – powered by intelligent network optimization using L4S and network slicing. At the core of the collaboration lies the seamless integration of GeForce NOW , NVIDIA’s cloud gaming platform, with Germany’s largest 5G+ network. Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s first network operator to enable latency-optimized mobile gaming with GeForce NOW based on 5G standalone technology.

“GeForce NOW delivers great gaming experiences with low latency and high-fidelity visuals. With Telekom’s new 5G+ gaming offering, we’re taking mobile cloud gaming to the next level – enabling millions of players to enjoy premium games on their smartphones, with less jitter and gameplay that feels closer than ever to a local gaming console” says Phil Eisler, Vice President of GeForce NOW at NVIDIA.

“Cloud gaming needs fast reactions and zero interruptions – every millisecond counts and can mean the difference between victory and defeat,” says Wolfgang Metze, Head of Consumer Business at Telekom Deutschland. “With 5G+ Gaming in Germany’s largest 5G+ network, players can enjoy high-performance, seamless gameplay on the go via the GeForce NOW platform – featuring a top-tier selection of over 2,300 supported titles. No downloads, no lag. Together with NVIDIA, we’re delivering the best gaming experience on the best network – anytime, anywhere.”

Real-Time Gaming – Anytime, Anywhere

Starting in autumn 2025, with 5G+ Gaming, titles on GeForce NOW will be playable on the go just as smoothly as at home. Telekom’s free 5G+ Gaming Option can be easily booked via the MeinMagenta App or on the Telekom website . To use the 5G+ Gaming Option, customers will need a current MagentaMobil plan (from August 2024 onwards) and a device compatible with 5G+ gaming. Supported smartphones for GeForce NOW include the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the latest S25 series. More compatible devices will be added. Deutsche Telekom will successively expand its 5G+ offering by adding new partners.

GeForce NOW – Cloud Gaming at Its Best

GeForce NOW cloud gaming delivers ultrasmooth, low-latency gameplay across nearly any device, streaming from cutting-edge GeForce RTX gaming rigs in the cloud. This September, the platform will upgrade to feature the advanced NVIDIA Blackwell architecture , setting new standards for its graphics quality and responsiveness. It supports more than 2,300 game titles from digital games stores like Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass, Battle.net, EA, and Ubisoft Connect, with another 2,500 Install-to-Play titles coming in September. The platform also offers the most popular free-to-play games like Fortnite , Overwatch 2 , Genshin Impact , and Marvel Rivals . All games are streamed directly from the cloud – featuring realistic ray tracing and AI-enhanced upscaling.

Members can access the library of games they already own from their preferred stores – no downloads, no updates – with cloud saves and synchronization of game progress on any device. To use the new low-latency 5G+ Gaming Option on NVIDIA’s platform, members will need the GeForce NOW Android app. GeForce NOW day passes are available for 4,39 € for the Performance membership and 8,79 € for the Ultimate membership to try out the premium GeForce NOW experience with the 5G+ Gaming Option for a full 24 hours.

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Innovative 5G Technology for Next-Level Gaming

The gaming solution will be implemented via Deutsche Telekom's 5G Standalone network. The special benefit of this network is the possibility to use certain network features for a tailored experience. These include first and foremost "network slicing", in which the network is divided into virtual slices that specialize in certain capabilities. In the case of cloud gaming, these are short response times. For 5G+ Gaming, another feature is used ( L4S = Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput). This ensures a smooth image by optimizing the gameplay for the existing data rate and thus ensuring short response times even in a busy cell.

Germany’s Largest 5G+ Network

In the autumn of 2024, Deutsche Telekom launched latency-optimized mobile cloud gaming, becoming the first operator globally to offer a consumer-facing 5G network slicing solution. Today, the service is available across Germany: Wherever Deutsche Telekom's 5G is available, 5G+ is also available and the 5G+ Gaming option can be used. This makes Deutsche Telekom the operator of the largest 5G+ network in the country. Currently, over 98% of the population can access Telekom’s 5G network nationwide. Thanks to its extensive 5G rollout, Deutsche Telekom is not only the leading 5G network operator in Germany, but also ranks among the top-tier operators across Europe

Smartphones Remain Germany’s Most Popular Gaming Platform

Smartphones have remained the most popular gaming platform among German gamers for several years. According to the 2024 annual report by the German Games Industry Association , around 24.6 million people in Germany play mobile games – whether on a smartphone, tablet, or both – underscoring the ongoing demand for mobile gaming.

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