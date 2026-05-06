T-Systems brings Ford’s suppliers in Catena-X
- 70 suppliers share globally data with Ford via Catena-X
- Product Carbon Footprint as lever for sustainability
- More security, data privacy and economic independence
T-Systems connects around 70 Ford suppliers worldwide with Catena-X, the automotive industry's data ecosystem. The Telekom subsidiary also supports tier 1 suppliers, regardless of their size, region, or level of digitalization, from the initial consultation to successful data exchange. Ford's goal is to make reliable, standardized, and traceable CO₂ data available along the entire supply chain – as a basis for regulatory requirements, sustainability goals, and data-driven decisions, but especially for the so-called product carbon footprint.
“We have just connected many suppliers to Catena-X for a big German car manufacturer,” explains Elke Anderl, Chief Commercial Officer at T-Systems. “Now we are bringing Ford's top suppliers into the automotive industry's data ecosystem. This sends a clear signal: Catena-X is establishing itself as the standard. This allows suppliers to retain control over their own data. And companies are thus contributing to their security, data protection, and greater economic independence.”
Catena-X is the world's first trusted and collaborative data ecosystem for the automotive industry, in which companies retain control over their data at all times. CO₂ data remains in the partners' systems and is only shared on a targeted basis. In this way, Catena-X not only supports transparency and efficiency, but also compliance with regulatory requirements and a sustainable transformation of supply chains.
T-Systems is a founding member and partner of the association Catena-X Automotive Network. In addition, T-Systems is one of the ten shareholders of the operating company Cofinity-X. T-Systems offers a wide range of services related to Catena-X: from advisory and onboarding to Catena-X connection solutions and Dataspace-as-a-Service.
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