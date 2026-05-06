T-Systems brings Ford’s suppliers in Catena-X

T-Systems connects around 70 Ford suppliers worldwide with Catena-X, the automotive industry's data ecosystem. The Telekom subsidiary also supports tier 1 suppliers, regardless of their size, region, or level of digitalization, from the initial consultation to successful data exchange. Ford's goal is to make reliable, standardized, and traceable CO₂ data available along the entire supply chain – as a basis for regulatory requirements, sustainability goals, and data-driven decisions, but especially for the so-called product carbon footprint.

“We have just connected many suppliers to Catena-X for a big German car manufacturer,” explains Elke Anderl, Chief Commercial Officer at T-Systems. “Now we are bringing Ford's top suppliers into the automotive industry's data ecosystem. This sends a clear signal: Catena-X is establishing itself as the standard. This allows suppliers to retain control over their own data. And companies are thus contributing to their security, data protection, and greater economic independence.”

The advantages of Catena-X

Catena-X is the world's first trusted and collaborative data ecosystem for the automotive industry, in which companies retain control over their data at all times. CO₂ data remains in the partners' systems and is only shared on a targeted basis. In this way, Catena-X not only supports transparency and efficiency, but also compliance with regulatory requirements and a sustainable transformation of supply chains.

T-Systems and Catena-X

T-Systems is a founding member and partner of the association Catena-X Automotive Network. In addition, T-Systems is one of the ten shareholders of the operating company Cofinity-X. T-Systems offers a wide range of services related to Catena-X: from advisory and onboarding to Catena-X connection solutions and Dataspace-as-a-Service.

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