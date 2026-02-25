End-to-end solution for carbon footprint in the supply chain

T-Systems and IPOINT offer an end-to-end solution for tracking the carbon footprint in the automotive industry. The solution includes IPOINT's sustainability software together with access to the Catena-X data ecosystem from T-Systems. This enables vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to track the carbon footprint of their products worldwide across the entire supply chain. This makes it easier for large companies to prepare a sustainability report in accordance with the EU's “Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive”. The solution also provides important information and insights for reducing emissions and resources.

“Our collaboration with T-Systems aligns perfectly with our mission to enable truly sustainable business by design,” added Karin Mostler, Chief Business Development Officer, IPOINT. “By connecting high-quality Product Sustainability data with intelligent analytics, we give companies the insights they need to measure, improve, and communicate sustainability performance- we call this Impact Intelligence.”

“Combining T-Systems’ secure data space capabilities with IPOINT’s proven expertise in sustainability software creates a powerful foundation for digital product sustainability at scale,” said Sven Löffler, Director Data Spaces, T-Systems. “Together, we help the automotive industry achieve real transparency — from primary data collection to carbon footprint reporting.”

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