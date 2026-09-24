Automated rail loading marks new step in vehicle logistics

From the factory to the train: in future, this step in vehicle logistics can also be automated. At Audi’s site in Ingolstadt, vehicles have for the first time been driven automatically onto railway wagons and unloaded again. This is made possible by combining the automation solution developed by Finnish software specialist Unikie with Telekom’s connectivity and digital infrastructure.

The partners are working together in the AutoLog research project to advance automated vehicle movements under real-world operating conditions. At Volkswagen’s port in Emden, they previously demonstrated how processes at automotive terminals can be automated and made more efficient. The Ingolstadt demonstration now extends this approach to another critical part in vehicle logistics: automated rail loading. Loading and unloading vehicles onto trains is particularly challenging because cars must be maneuvered and positioned with high precision in very confined spaces.

Rail as a key part of the logistics chain

Rail is an essential part of vehicle logistics in Europe. Within the Volkswagen Group, around 70 percent of newly produced vehicles are transported by rail. At the same time, many processes throughout the transport chain still rely on manual driving and vehicle handovers. Automation can help reduce manual effort and enable more seamless end-to-end logistics operations.

Telekom provides the digital infrastructure that connects vehicles with the control systems. This includes 5G mobile connectivity, SIM cards installed in the vehicles, edge cloud infrastructure for fast data availability and processing, and the integration of Unikie’s system. Telekom’s industrial-grade connectivity combines mobile communications with a fiber-optic backbone, enabling secure data transmission with very low latency. This provides an important foundation for reliable automated vehicle control.

Unikie’s Marshalling Solution provides the technology for automated vehicle steering and maneuvering. External LiDAR sensors (“Light imaging, detection and ranging”) capture the surrounding environment and provide the data required to guide vehicles accurately, even in confined spaces.

From ports to railways

“Automated driving could become a game changer in vehicle logistics. If we want to automate vehicle logistics end to end, vehicles must also be able to move reliably between production sites, logistics areas, ports and different modes of transport. This is where Unikie’s automation technology and Telekom’s connectivity and digital infrastructure come together,” says Enno Borchers, Industry Partner Automotive at Telekom.

“In Ingolstadt, Unikie turned automated rail loading of vehicles into a reality with the Unikie Marshalling Solution. It’s by far the most complex use case in vehicle logistics, providing an excellent opportunity for process optimization. This is a great achievement for us, proving that the solution is ready for industrial operations,” says Vesa Kiviranta, CBO Automotive & Marshalling Solutions at Unikie.

“What we saw here in Ingolstadt was very impressive, and we demonstrated once again the innovative spirit that exists in the supply chain both at Audi and across the Volkswagen Group. The insights we have gained together with our partners will help us make our supply chain even more digital, efficient, and resilient,” said Thomas Gensberger, Head of Supply Chain Steering O2D at AUDI AG.

Learn more about the partnership with Unikie and the AutoLog project at InnoTrans, taking place from September 22 - 25 at Messe Berlin. Visit Telekom at stand 210 in Hall 2.1.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile