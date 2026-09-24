New Approaches to Vehicle Logistics: Cars Drive Automatically onto a Freight Train

From the plant to the train: this step in vehicle logistics can now also be automated. At Audi in Ingolstadt, vehicles have been driven autonomously onto railcars and unloaded again for the first time. This is made possible by combining the automation solution from Finnish software specialist Unikie with Telekom’s connectivity and digital infrastructure.

In the AutoLog research project, the partners are working on automated vehicle movements under real-world conditions. At Volkswagen’s port in Emden, they demonstrated how workflows at automotive terminals can become more automated and efficient. The demonstration at Audi’s Ingolstadt plant now extends this approach to a key step in vehicle logistics: automated loading onto rail. Loading and unloading trains is considered particularly demanding because vehicles must be precisely controlled and positioned in a confined space.

Rail: a key part of the logistics chain

Rail plays a central role in European vehicle logistics. Around 70 percent of newly manufactured vehicles in the Volkswagen Group are transported by rail. At the same time, many processes along this transport chain still involve manual trips and handoffs. Automation can make these processes more efficient and enable more seamless logistics operations.

Telekom provides the digital infrastructure that enables vehicles and control systems to communicate with one another. This includes mobile connectivity via the 5G network, SIM cards in the vehicles, Telekom Edge Cloud infrastructure for rapid data provisioning and processing, and system integration of the Unikie solution. With Industrial Grade Connectivity, which combines mobile communications and an Optical fiber Backbone, data is transmitted securely with very low Latency. This is an important requirement for reliably controlling vehicles.

With its Marshalling Solution, Unikie provides the system for automated vehicle control. External LiDAR sensors ("Light imaging, detection and ranging") detect the surroundings and provide the information needed to maneuver vehicles precisely, even in confined spaces.

From port to rail

"Automated driving can be a game changer in vehicle logistics. To automate vehicle logistics end to end, vehicles also need to move reliably between production facilities, logistics sites, ports, and modes of transport. That is why we combine Unikie's automation technology with Telekom's connectivity and digital infrastructure," says Enno Borchers, Industry Partner Automotive at Telekom.

"In Ingolstadt, Unikie has succeeded in using the Unikie Marshalling Solution to automatically load vehicles onto freight trains. This is one of the most demanding applications in vehicle logistics and offers significant potential to further optimize processes. It is a major success for us that shows the solution is ready for industrial use," says Vesa Kiviranta, CBO Automotive & Marshalling Solutions at Unikie.

“Strong partnerships make a difference when it comes to successfully putting innovations into practice. Our pilot project with Telekom and Unikie once again demonstrates the innovation potential in Audi’s supply chain and across the entire Volkswagen Group. Projects like this and the insights we gain help us make the Supply Chain even more efficient, digital, and resilient,” says Thomas Gensberger, Head of Supply Chain Steering O2D at Audi.

At InnoTrans from September 22–25 at Messe Berlin, you can learn more about the partnership with Unikie and the AutoLog project. Visit us at the Telekom booth 210 in Hall 2.1.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile