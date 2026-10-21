Deutsche Telekom: 24/7 cybersecurity for the price of two café lattes

Coffee keeps getting more expensive. Professional cyber defense does not. For the price of two café lattes a day, Deutsche Telekom counters hacker attacks with „CyberProtect“. This professional security service protects, for example, a mid-sized company with 25 endpoints for around 2,500 euros per year – even after office hours. The Telekom Security Operations Center (SOC) provides continuous monitoring and analysis of security events. A large team of specialized security experts, supported by artificial intelligence, is there to support your business externally.

Maintaining and continuously improving IT security on your own is a major task – not only for small businesses. At the same time, cyberattacks are becoming part of everyday life, even for smaller companies. Automated attack methods and the use of AI reduce the effort required by attackers. This means that even small businesses can become worthwhile targets. At the same time, time pressure is increasing: Security alerts must be detected, assessed, and contained quickly. Otherwise, a single alert can quickly become a business risk.

CyberProtect eases the workload for IT teams

“With CyberProtect, we make professional cyber defense predictable and affordable for smaller businesses, too. For less than ten euros a day, they receive a service that keeps an eye on their IT around the clock, assesses security incidents, and can respond to critical events. AI helps quickly identify anomalies and analyze large volumes of security information. This supports internal IT teams precisely where they often lack time and specialized security expertise,” says Niklas Horstmann, COO of Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH.

CyberProtect combines Endpoint Protection (EPP)—protecting devices such as laptops and servers—with Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), which identifies suspicious activity and enables responses. A sensor monitors endpoints and continuously uses AI to analyze security-relevant activity. Relevant data is encrypted and transmitted to the security platform. The Telekom SOC analyzes the alerts and can initiate countermeasures based on severity and predefined rules.

One suspicious click can be enough

A typical real-world scenario? One suspicious click can be enough. CyberProtect helps ensure it does not result in major damage. If the sensor on a laptop detects unusual behavior, it forwards the alert to the Telekom SOC. There, security experts analyze the incident and decide which actions are required. In the event of a critical attack, the affected device can be isolated to prevent further spread. The analysis and all actions can be tracked centrally. This turns a single alert into a controlled response – rather than a cyber incident that spreads unnoticed throughout your company.

Because protection needs vary, CyberProtect is available in three modular packages: Basic provides essential protection, Comfort adds features for greater control and transparency, and Advanced expands the service to include firewall and vulnerability management, among other features. Vulnerabilities are continuously identified, prioritized based on their risk, and reported with recommended actions. You can upgrade to a higher package during the contract term.

You can add identity protection and an Incident Response Service regardless of the package you choose. With Identity Protection, you can also extend protection to Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID. This helps identify at-risk or compromised user accounts and, depending on the rules you define, trigger appropriate countermeasures. The Incident Response Service also helps you manage serious security incidents.

Deployment is quick, too. CyberProtect integrates into your existing IT security environment with minimal effort. You do not need to build your own Security Operations Center or hire additional security specialists. If you already use Microsoft Security, you can continue using your existing technology in the Fully Integrated Technology model and enhance it with the expertise of the Telekom SOC. Alternatively, in the Fully Managed Technology model, Telekom manages the administration and platform operations for the security technology in use.

Support with compliance and cyber insurance

CyberProtect also helps you address requirements from regulations, security standards, and cyber insurance. Security events and the measures initiated are documented in a traceable way. This makes it easier for you to clearly demonstrate to internal stakeholders, auditors, business partners, or insurers how you monitor cyber risks and respond to security incidents.

This is also relevant when taking out and maintaining cyber insurance. Insurers consider which technical and organizational security measures a company has implemented. CyberProtect can help you systematically implement and clearly document these safeguards. Optionally, you can supplement technical protection with suitable cyber insurance. This allows companies to combine technical cyber defense with financial protection.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Corporate Profile