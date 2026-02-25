Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud Collaborate for Superior Network Experience with Agentic AI

Deutsche Telekom, in partnership with Google Cloud, today announced the development and implementation of MINDR (Multi-Agentic Intelligent Network Diagnostics & Remediation), a multi-agentic artificial intelligence (AI) system designed by Deutsche Telekom to enable autonomous diagnostics and operations across complex, multi-domain telecommunications networks.

Recent studies from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) indicate network quality remains a top concern for consumers when it comes to the loyalty of their network [ GSMA 2025 ]. As a cornerstone of an expanded strategic AI partnership, MINDR shifts network operations from reactive troubleshooting to predictive, service-driven automation across the end-to-end network—detecting, diagnosing, and resolving issues before the customer experience is affected. For Deutsche Telekom customers, this means a fundamental shift in how they experience connectivity: rather than waiting for a technician to fix a reported outage, MINDR ensures the network stays ahead of the problem.

Building on RAN Guardian success

MINDR comes as an evolution of Deutsche Telekom’s RAN Guardian Agent, which is already live in production in Germany. The RAN Guardian, built with Google’s Gemini models, monitors network behavior during high-impact events and traffic surges to maintain network quality.

Since its launch in November 2025, RAN Guardian Agent has autonomously triggered over 100 remediation actions at Christmas market events during its first month. And in live operations it has reduced the time needed to manage major events from hours to around a minute, a more than 95% improvement. For 2026, it has identified 237,000 events. And during the February Carnival season in Germany for example, it identified around 130 Carnival events and parades, each expected to draw over 10,000 participants. These were served by 611 different mobile sites, all pre-checked for issues by RAN Guardian, with most also monitored live. Only 5 sites experienced peak loads, RAN Guardian optimized the network by adjusting those sites during the event.

Following its successful rollout in Germany, RAN Guardian is now scaling across Deutsche Telekom’s European national companies, starting with the Czech Republic and Croatia.

“With the RAN Guardian Agent, we demonstrated how Agentic AI can enhance network operations to consistently deliver the highest quality of experience for our customers,” said Abdu Mudesir, Board Member, Product & Technology, Deutsche Telekom. “MINDR extends AI-driven intelligence from individual network domains to an end-to-end service approach, enabling us to proactively diagnose and resolve issues before any customer impact. It represents another significant step toward autonomous, self-healing networks.”

“The path to a fully autonomous, self-healing network is not just a vision; it is being realized today through our expanded strategic AI-Partnership with Deutsche Telekom,” said Muninder Sambi, VP - Product and Supply Chain, Google Cloud. “MINDR, built with Google’s Gemini models, is the next critical evolution, by leveraging AI for end-to-end service intelligence across the entire network, providing a highly resilient infrastructure and helping ensure every customer receives a superior, hyper-relevant experience."

As modern networks span multiple domains and technologies, operational teams often rely on fragmented systems that slow root-cause analysis and resolution. While the RAN Guardian Agent focuses on the radio access network (RAN) domain, MINDR applies the same agentic principles at the service level across the entire network – including the RAN, transport and core domains.

Multi-Agent Intelligence for Service Operations

Developed with Google Cloud’s Autonomous Network Operations framework, and built with Google Gemini models on Vertex AI, MINDR correlates signals end-to-end across network domains to proactively identify service-impacting issues and support autonomous, explainable remediation. The solution has been designed, tested and verified by Deutsche Telekom with first production releases planned for later this year.

MINDR operates as a collaborative multi-agent system and intends to utilize the A2A (Agent-to-Agent) protocol for agent coordination, subject to its availability. Specialized agents collect and correlate network data, build a real-time, end-to-end view of service performance, and support root-cause analysis and controlled remediation across domains.

By automating detection and correlation and enabling explainable AI-driven actions, MINDR helps reduce operational complexity, accelerate response times, and minimizes service disruption—helping Deutsche Telekom advance toward fully autonomous network operations for best customer experience.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a broader strategic partnership focused on the joint development and integration of AI-1st focused solutions across both companies’ products and services.

Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026

Join Ahmed Hafez, SVP Network Strategy and Data & AI in Networks, Deutsche Telekom and Muninder Sambi, VP - Product and Supply chain, Google Cloud together with Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV, on March 03 from 13:00 to 13:20 for a discussion on how Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud are accelerating the path to autonomous networks with agentic AI at scale.

In addition, Deutsche Telekom is also presenting a "MINDR" showcase in its booth.

Livestream of the panel discussion: mwc.telekom.com/2026



Stream press conference

Live from Barcelona on March 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. under www.telekom.com/media



MWC Theme Special

You can find more information on the individual topics under www.telekom.com/mwc-special



Visit us – in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and services live. From March 2 to 5, 2026, you will find Deutsche Telekom in hall 3 at booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live. Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/2026

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