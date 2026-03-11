Telekom is the most valuable German brand

Deutsche Telekom has maintained its leading position for the fourth year running, once again being the most valuable German brand. This is according to the BrandZ study "Top 50 Most Valuable German Brands" by Kantar, published today. The current brand value of Telekom amounts to 124.6 billion US dollars. This puts T brand well ahead of SAP, Siemens, Aldi, BMW, and Lidl. Compared to 2025 (USD 105.7 billion), the company's brand value has grown by approximately 18 percent. Since 2020 (USD 44.9 billion), it has increased by a remarkable 177.5 percent based on the study's findings.

"Our brand continues to gain significant ground in both national and international competition. The crucial thing now is to continue setting the right strategic course," explains Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer of Deutsche Telekom. “The T stands for quality, reliability, and responsibility. We want to build on this. This mean: targeted investments in our high-performance network infrastructure, in innovative products and our service, and in shaping digital sovereignty to reduce dependencies and expand value creation in our markets. At the same time, we are driving the democratization of artificial intelligence and consistently developing our brand globally – towards even greater relevance, significance, and, above all, trust.”

A Quality Brand with High Trust

According to the experts at Kantar, the decisive drivers of the brand's success and this dynamic are investments in network infrastructure and digital services, consistent global brand management, and committed value initiatives in the domestic market, such as the “No Hate Speech” campaigns. These measures strengthen Telekom's profile as a brand that is perceived not only as relevant and significant, but also as particularly trustworthy. In addition to financial figures, the BrandZ study also incorporates consumer opinions. According to this, Deutsche Telekom is one of the most popular and iconic German brands.

According to the BrandZ study, Germany's most valuable brands continued their double-digit growth for the second year in a row. Their combined value increased by 13% to 571 billion US dollars. Thirty-eight brands recorded an increase in value – compared to 31 in 2025. Experts view this as a positive sign in light of a cautiously recovering economy and continued consumer restraint. The continuous upward trend underscores the resilience of the German brand landscape amidst market volatility, accelerated digital transformation, and the demands of the energy transition, the experts say. The study and a detailed analysis can be found here .

T at record levels

In addition to the current results of the BrandZ study, other surveys also confirm the positive brand trend of Deutsche Telekom. As early as January 2026, according to the " Brand Finance Global 500 ", T was ranked as the most valuable telecom brand in the world and the most valuable corporate brand in Europe. In the overall ranking, T holds a strong eleventh place. Clearing floating elements.

About Kantar BrandZ

Kantar is one of the world's leading companies for marketing data and analytics. With the BrandZ study, Kantar quantifies the contribution of brands to a company's financial performance. The global and local brand valuation rankings combine financial data with comprehensive brand value research. This combines the perceptions of respondents with financial performance, leading to the determination of brand value.



About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance