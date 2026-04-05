Deutsche Telekom offers 5G+ for more stable video calls on the go

Deutsche Telekom is expanding its existing 5G+ portfolio, previously available for gaming applications, to include latency-optimized video calling into its mobile network. Customers can now benefit from especially stable performance for both gaming and video calls when they select the new 5G+ Ultra option – even in a heavily congested mobile network.

At the same time, the company is bundling its 5G+ offering for particularly stable response times under the new name 5G+ Ultra. The free add-on option is based on the existing 5G standalone network and combines network slicing with L4S technology (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput). Telekom is the first network operator in Germany to offer this add-on feature with 5G standalone. Support is available with FaceTime on iPhone and Apple Vision Pro. Further partners will follow.

“Whether gaming or video calling – ‘5G+ Ultra’ defines a new category in mobile communications: stable connections, low latency, and an intelligent 5G network that ensures a smooth user experience even under high network load,” says Axel Orbach, Managing Director Private Customers at Telekom Deutschland.

5G+ Ultra optimizes 5G data transfer and provides a smooth and reliable video connection – even on the move. Whether during a video conference at a busy train station or on a call from a packed stadium, a festival, or a concert: picture and sound remain stable and response times consistently low – even under heavy network load, without frozen screens or call interruptions.

Innovative 5G technology for stable video transmission on the go

The 5G+ Ultra option is based on an end-to-end combination of 5G standalone, a network slice configured for gaming and video calling, and a network technology called “L4S” (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput). This technology detects network congestion at an early stage and manages data streams to ensure that latency and jitter remain consistently low and stable, even in heavily used radio cells.

The benefits of L4S for applications with specific requirements for latency are demonstrated by measurements on NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW platform servers: 73 percent less frames with packet loss for smooth, stutter-free gaming without image loss and a 20 percent reduction in latency. In this analysis, data from gaming sessions with and without 5G+ Ultra (or 5G+ Gaming) were compared*. Similarly, strong results were achieved for video calls in tests with FaceTime in a congested mobile cell.

The 5G+ Ultra option can be added free of charge and only requires the customer to be on the latest iOS software, no further device settings are required. All customers with a current MagentaMobil plan (from August 2024) and one of the devices compatible with 5G+ Ultra can benefit. Information including compatible devices can be found here: t.de/ultra . Further video calling apps will support 5G+ Ultra in the future. Telekom will also progressively expand its 5G+ offering with the aim of attracting additional partners and smartphones for new applications.

Germany’s largest 5G+ network

In fall 2024, Telekom launched latency-optimized mobile cloud gaming, becoming the first network operator to offer a consumer product based on 5G network slicing. The cloud gaming platforms GeForce NOW (NVIDIA) and Sora Stream currently support the option. The service is available nationwide: wherever Telekom's 5G network is available, 5G+ is also available and the 5G+ Ultra option can be used. Deutsche Telekom thus operates Germany's largest 5G+ network. More than 99 percent of the population can currently access Telekom's 5G network across Germany. With its 5G rollout, Deutsche Telekom is not only Germany's leading 5G network operator but also ranks among the frontrunners in Europe.

* Data evaluated compares GeForce NOW sessions on Deutsche Telekom 5G with gaming slice treatment vs all other GeForce NOW sessions on Deutsche Telekom 5G without gaming slice treatment. Considered time range: October 7th 2025 to February 1st 2026.



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