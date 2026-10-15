"Everyone can participate in sports." – Special Olympics athlete Tim Hausy on dancing, courage, and inclusion

Learning dancing and overcoming challenges

Tim Hausy has been dancing since he was 14. It all started at VSG Wiesbaden. Today, dancing is an integral part of his daily life. He’s particularly fascinated by the different dance steps. But as with any sport, dancing also has its challenges. For Tim, it’s sometimes not so easy to memorize the many moves and choreographies. Still, he doesn’t let that stop him. With practice and the support of his dance instructor, he has already learned many dances that were difficult for him at first.

There’s one message he’s taken to heart: It’s worth pushing through! When asked what advice he’d like to give to people who doubt themselves, Tim has a clear answer: “Anyone can play sports—with or without a disability.”

Tim isn’t just active as a dancer. As a member of the Special Olympics Germany Youth Advisory Board, he advocates for greater consideration of the needs and perspectives of adolescents. His commitment helps shape inclusion from the perspective of those who experience it firsthand.

Tim also contributed his experience at the National Games in Saarland. As a coordinator at the corporate stand, he worked with corporate volunteers, thereby fostering connections between people with and without disabilities.

Tim describes what being part of Special Olympics means to him in just a few, but powerful, words: “To me, Special Olympics means more than just sports. Special Olympics means belonging and being strong together.”

Big Goals Ahead

Tim also has big plans for the future. Starting in March, he’ll be moving into his first apartment as part of a shared living group. This marks another important step toward independence for him. At the same time, he wants to continue being very active in sports and do well at the next dance competition in October.

His biggest athletic dream, however, goes even further: competing in the World Games in Chile next year.

We wish Tim every success in his next steps: in dancing, in everyday life and on his journey toward his athletic goals.

Tim’s story clearly illustrates what inclusion is all about: giving people the opportunity to realize their potential, to follow their own path and to be a part of society like everyone else. As a partner of Special Olympics Germany, Telekom is committed to creating such opportunities and fostering encounters that break down barriers and strengthen community.