Implementation

Insights from our risk analyses enable us to define measures at an early stage that prevent human rights and environmental violations and minimize risks. We develop these measures in line with the risks identified.

As a general principle, we take a dialogue-based approach when defining and implementing measures. We actively engage in dialogue with employees from different departments at our international and domestic Group companies, as well as with external networks and human rights experts, so that we can consider their views and perspectives. Our primary goal is to effectively minimize/eliminate the previously identified risk or violation.​

Depending on the source of the cause, our ability to influence outcomes varies. If the cause lies within our own Group companies, we can implement measures without delay and end violations.​

If risks or violations arise at our direct suppliers, we engage in dialogue and work together to develop appropriate measures. For example, if there is no direct contractual relationship with an indirect supplier in the upstream value chain, we rely on a collaborative approach with the relevant direct supplier. If other means of remedying an issue fail, we consider terminating our contractual relationships with suppliers. ​

Training and risk-based control measures are an essential component of effective preventive and/or remedial measures. We carry out risk-based control measures on-site at our Group companies and at direct and indirect suppliers. We also support industry-wide initiatives to increase transparency for a larger number of suppliers through joint audit activities and strengthen our ability to influence outcomes, for example through the "Joint Alliance for CSR – JAC".