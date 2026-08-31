Implementation
Our strategy, processes, and measures for meeting human rights and environmental due diligence obligations
Our strategy, processes, and measures for meeting human rights and environmental due diligence obligations
Through our comprehensive human rights and environmental due diligence program, we embed the implementation of our Human Rights Code (PDF, 203 KB) (Part 1 of the human rights policy statement) in our business practices. We regularly assess the risks and impacts that our business activities have or could have on human rights and environmental matters. This enables us to prevent, minimize, and end adverse impacts, while leveraging opportunities for improvement. We review the processes for fulfilling our due diligence obligations at least once a year to ensure their effectiveness and make adjustments as needed.
We publish the risks and impacts we have identified and assigned the highest priority on this website at least once a year. Details of the program and specific processes are provided below.
Responsibilities
We strive to identify and prevent human rights and environmental risks associated with our business activities as early as possible. If violations occur, we work to keep adverse impacts to a minimum.
Regular risk analysis
To put this into practice across our global supply chain, we regularly examine the risk exposure of the relevant Group companies and more than 20,000 direct suppliers. We collect, assess, and weigh a wide range of external and internal information. This regular review enables us to focus our efforts on prioritized issues.
Ad hoc risk analysis
We also activate our early warning system on an ad hoc basis, to examine relevant matters within our value chain as soon as we learn of them, for instance, in the lead-up to mergers and acquisitions. We can also perform ad hoc analyses in response to internal and external tip-offs and complaints received via our TellMe whistleblower portal, press releases, or in dialog with, e.g., political advocacy groups, employees’ representatives, associations, human rights defenders and their reports.
The results of the risk analyses are regularly shared with senior management and the Group Board of Management, thereby informing business decision-making.
Insights from our risk analyses enable us to define measures at an early stage that prevent human rights and environmental violations and minimize risks. We develop these measures in line with the risks identified.
As a general principle, we take a dialogue-based approach when defining and implementing measures. We actively engage in dialogue with employees from different departments at our international and domestic Group companies, as well as with external networks and human rights experts, so that we can consider their views and perspectives. Our primary goal is to effectively minimize/eliminate the previously identified risk or violation.
Depending on the source of the cause, our ability to influence outcomes varies. If the cause lies within our own Group companies, we can implement measures without delay and end violations.
If risks or violations arise at our direct suppliers, we engage in dialogue and work together to develop appropriate measures. For example, if there is no direct contractual relationship with an indirect supplier in the upstream value chain, we rely on a collaborative approach with the relevant direct supplier. If other means of remedying an issue fail, we consider terminating our contractual relationships with suppliers.
Training and risk-based control measures are an essential component of effective preventive and/or remedial measures. We carry out risk-based control measures on-site at our Group companies and at direct and indirect suppliers. We also support industry-wide initiatives to increase transparency for a larger number of suppliers through joint audit activities and strengthen our ability to influence outcomes, for example through the "Joint Alliance for CSR – JAC".
Our goal is to act responsibly in all our business activities, at all times and everywhere. However, violations involving human rights, environmental concerns, or other regulations may sometimes occur that we may not see or recognize right away. We rely on your support in these situations.
Our TellMe whistleblower portal offers several ways for you to alert us to critical issues related to our business activities. You can find more information about the specific process here.
We publish the following information in connection with fulfilling our human rights and environmental due diligence obligations. You can find a list of all documents here.
Deutsche Telekom sees itself as an active member of a global community and is committed to working with governments, industry, partners, and civil society to help ensure that its human rights obligations are fulfilled.
Through the following national and international initiatives, we address human rights-related issues such as freedom of expression and discrimination.
United Nations Global Compact Network Germany, including the Peer Learning Group
Joint Alliance for CSR (JAC)
Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA)