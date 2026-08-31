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Implementation

5 min read

Our strategy, processes, and measures for meeting human rights and environmental due diligence obligations

BI_Implementation

Through our comprehensive human rights and environmental due diligence program, we embed the implementation of our Human Rights Code (PDF, 203 KB) (Part 1 of the human rights policy statement) in our business practices. We regularly assess the risks and impacts that our business activities have or could have on human rights and environmental matters. This enables us to prevent, minimize, and end adverse impacts, while leveraging opportunities for improvement. We review the processes for fulfilling our due diligence obligations at least once a year to ensure their effectiveness and make adjustments as needed.

We publish the risks and impacts we have identified and assigned the highest priority on this website at least once a year. Details of the program and specific processes are provided below.

Human Rights

Human Rights

We are firmly committed to respecting human rights in line with international reference instruments and laws.

More about human rights