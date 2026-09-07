Deutsche Telekom AG Procurement

“On the path to a digital future, we are a reliable and innovative partner for our customers. We connect people and businesses. We are building the network of the future. Our primary goal is to provide our customers with excellent service. On this path, we need reliable suppliers and partners who deliver high quality at favorable market conditions.” – Rainer Hoff, our Chief Procurement Officer.

A relationship built on trust with our customers and suppliers is important to us. We are committed to high ethical, social, and environmental standards, and we expect all our suppliers and partners to uphold these standards.

For the Customer Equipment, Information Technology, Network Technology, and Digital Home Platforms categories, the procurement activities of Deutsche Telekom and Orange (France Telecom) are combined through “BuyIn – The Procurement Alliance.”

Operational procurement activities and related invoice processing fall under the responsibility of “Deutsche Telekom Services Europe SE.”