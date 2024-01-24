T-Systems Announces Expanded Partnership with SAP to offer RISE with SAP as a Premium Supplier

T-Systems today announced that it is a premium supplier of RISE with SAP. This announcement makes T-Systems the first SAP partner in Germany to offer infrastructure, technical managed services, business transformation and application management services in connection with RISE with SAP. This designation will make it easier for customers to move their mission-critical workloads into the cloud. T-Systems’ services include consulting, migration, implementation and operation of RISE with SAP and support for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud®, private edition. In addition to supporting customers using RISE with SAP on select hyperscalers, T-Systems will offer RISE with SAP on their private cloud Future Cloud Infrastructure (FCI). This will enable customers to meet all German and European data protection requirements.

“Successful transformations enabled through RISE with SAP rely on a strong ecosystem. Our partnership with T-Systems helps our joint customers maximize the benefits of RISE with SAP and the innovation-driven business transformation it enables,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Product Engineering. “With this new designation, T-Systems will be well positioned to provide the support and flexibility customers need to simplify and accelerate their business transformation in the cloud from the German market and beyond.”

“Digitalization, globalization, sustainability – companies that can quickly adapt their business processes to new challenges stay ahead of the competition,” explained Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Systems. “T-Systems and RISE with SAP can provide organizations with exactly this flexibility. T-Systems is the only RISE with SAP premium supplier from Germany to offer SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition. The solution meets the strict data protection regulations of the German and EU market and beyond. In addition, we can operate both SAP and non-SAP applications from a single source. We are launching in Germany with immediate effect and have begun the roll-out in other countries.”

RISE with SAP is an all-in-one package of products, tools, and services that customers can use to move to the cloud and transform into an intelligent enterprise.

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