T-Systems Celebrates 20 Years of Cloud: Pioneering Work for the Digital Future

T-Systems, the enterprise division of Deutsche Telekom, celebrates a special anniversary in 2024: for 20 years, the company has been significantly shaping the development and use of cloud technologies. Already in 2004, T-Systems began virtualizing server infrastructures under the name "Dynamic Services." This made the Telekom subsidiary one of Europe's pioneers, providing businesses with dynamically scalable IT resources – even before the term "cloud computing" even became established.

"The cloud is the foundation for digitalization and AI today. Data need a secure, scalable home for this," says Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of Deutsche Telekom’s board. "With our long-standing experience in the European market, we ensure that customers can control their data sovereignly and design their digital transformation flexibly."

Today, T-Systems supports businesses and public authorities across Europe with a broad range of cloud services. Customers can choose whether to use a private cloud, the Open Telekom Cloud, multi-cloud solutions with partners such as Microsoft, Google, and AWS, or hybrid models.

Additionally, T-Systems is committed to European initiatives like Gaia-X and the creation of sector-specific "Data Spaces" like Catena-X. These data spaces in the cloud enable companies to exchange data securely and controllably, creating new synergies and innovations while preserving their digital sovereignty.

Customer Focus: Long-standing partnerships and sovereignty as challenges

Long-term customers of T-Systems include Shell, Heineken, and DHL. These companies have been using customized cloud solutions for years to modernize and future-proof their global infrastructure. Health insurance companies such as Barmer and AOK also rely on T-Systems. They have commissioned the company with digital identity solutions for millions of insured persons. Digital identities are among the first major use cases for digital sovereignty on T-Systems' Open Sovereign Cloud (OSC). The OSC is based on open-source technology and provides customers with full digital sovereignty. The University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) is also among the clients, relying on T-Systems' long-standing cloud expertise. The UKSH has particularly high requirements for security and sovereignty, aiming to protect sensitive health data while enabling innovative applications in healthcare.

"Our goal is always to provide the best, most suitable cloud alternative for our customers and their individual needs. We offer comprehensive consulting to develop the ideal solution – whether it be a private, public, or hybrid cloud," explains Abolhassan. "This flexibility, a comprehensive ICT portfolio including AI, and our deep understanding of our customers' specific requirements are our unique selling points in Germany and Europe."

Future-proof through strong infrastructure

The cloud data center in Biere (Saxony-Anhalt), which also celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024, is a cornerstone of T-Systems' global cloud infrastructure. With over 100,000 servers on 11,000 square meters and a data volume of around 970 petabytes, it is one of the most energy-efficient of its kind in Europe.

"The data center in Biere is a prime example of sustainability and security. We offer our customers the highest availability and maximum data protection, complying with strict German and European regulations," says Abolhassan.

An additional unique selling point of T-Systems is its affiliation with Deutsche Telekom. Based on its own telecommunications networks, the subsidiary enables fast, reliable, and secure – soon also quantum-secure – data transmission to the cloud and between platforms.

Industry expertise and quality

With over 20 locations worldwide and extensive expertise in industries such as the automotive sector, healthcare, and the public sector, T-Systems is well-positioned to accompany companies in their digital transformation. Through a consistent focus on quality and security, the company has gained the highest trust of its customers: the Tri*M Index for determining customer satisfaction reached an above-average value of 98 in 2024.

Looking to the Future

With the vision of a sovereign European cloud, T-Systems, together with Deutsche Telekom, is participating as a strategic partner in the Europe-wide project 8ra (IPCEI-CIS). The project's goal is to build a European cloud-edge infrastructure that provides an open and shared edge cloud. Such a "supercloud" aims to advance the digitalization of sovereign administrative services and enable innovative business models for the industry.

Selected Cloud Milestones 2004 to 2024

2004–2009: Start of the Cloud Era at T-Systems

2004: Introduction of Dynamic Services – a pioneer of European cloud offerings providing consumption-based IT resources.

2008: Major outsourcing contract from Shell with a strategic outlook on cloud migration.

2010–2016: First Partnerships

2010: Partnership with VMware to integrate virtualization technologies into Dynamic Services.

2014: Partnership with Microsoft to provide cloud services via T-Systems infrastructure for European customers.

2014: T-Systems opens Germany's largest cloud data center in Biere near Magdeburg.

2014: Strategic partnership with Salesforce for cloud solutions.

2016: Introduction of the Open Telekom Cloud (OTC), based on OpenStack, with a focus on data protection and European sovereignty.

2018–2020: Multi-Cloud Strategy

2018: Partnership with AWS—T-Systems becomes an AWS Managed Services Provider.

2019: Expansion of the multi-cloud strategy and launch of Future Cloud Infrastructure as a managed private cloud service for hybrid clouds.

2020: Partnership with Google Cloud for multi-cloud services.

2021–2023: Sovereign Cloud and Edge Computing

2021: Major project with Deutsche Post DHL Group to migrate significant parts of their IT to the T-Systems Cloud.

2021: Introduction of edge cloud solutions for real-time data processing.

2021: Initiation of the Catena-X initiative with Telekom/T-Systems as a founding member.

2022: Barmer commissions T-Systems with a sovereign digital identity solution.

2022: Launch of "T-Systems Sovereign Cloud powered by Google Cloud" for data protection-compliant cloud solutions in Europe.

2023: Integration of Generative AI and AI services into the Open Telekom Cloud.

2023: Start of Google Distributed Cloud Hosted.

2024 Modernizing and new Initiatives

T-Systems becomes a Premium Supplier for RISE with SAP.

Expansion of application-led cloud transformation strengthens multi- and hybrid-cloud strategy.

Participation in the European Union's 8ra Cloud Edge Continuum.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: Company profile