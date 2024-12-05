T-Systems Celebrates 20 Years of Cloud: Pioneering Work for the Digital Future
- Dynamic Services as a Cloud Pioneer since 2004
- Comprehensive Cloud Ecosystem for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Services
- Vision of a Sovereign European Cloud
T-Systems, the enterprise division of Deutsche Telekom, celebrates a special anniversary in 2024: for 20 years, the company has been significantly shaping the development and use of cloud technologies. Already in 2004, T-Systems began virtualizing server infrastructures under the name "Dynamic Services." This made the Telekom subsidiary one of Europe's pioneers, providing businesses with dynamically scalable IT resources – even before the term "cloud computing" even became established.
"The cloud is the foundation for digitalization and AI today. Data need a secure, scalable home for this," says Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of Deutsche Telekom’s board. "With our long-standing experience in the European market, we ensure that customers can control their data sovereignly and design their digital transformation flexibly."
Today, T-Systems supports businesses and public authorities across Europe with a broad range of cloud services. Customers can choose whether to use a private cloud, the Open Telekom Cloud, multi-cloud solutions with partners such as Microsoft, Google, and AWS, or hybrid models.
Additionally, T-Systems is committed to European initiatives like Gaia-X and the creation of sector-specific "Data Spaces" like Catena-X. These data spaces in the cloud enable companies to exchange data securely and controllably, creating new synergies and innovations while preserving their digital sovereignty.
Long-term customers of T-Systems include Shell, Heineken, and DHL. These companies have been using customized cloud solutions for years to modernize and future-proof their global infrastructure. Health insurance companies such as Barmer and AOK also rely on T-Systems. They have commissioned the company with digital identity solutions for millions of insured persons. Digital identities are among the first major use cases for digital sovereignty on T-Systems' Open Sovereign Cloud (OSC). The OSC is based on open-source technology and provides customers with full digital sovereignty. The University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) is also among the clients, relying on T-Systems' long-standing cloud expertise. The UKSH has particularly high requirements for security and sovereignty, aiming to protect sensitive health data while enabling innovative applications in healthcare.
"Our goal is always to provide the best, most suitable cloud alternative for our customers and their individual needs. We offer comprehensive consulting to develop the ideal solution – whether it be a private, public, or hybrid cloud," explains Abolhassan. "This flexibility, a comprehensive ICT portfolio including AI, and our deep understanding of our customers' specific requirements are our unique selling points in Germany and Europe."
The cloud data center in Biere (Saxony-Anhalt), which also celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024, is a cornerstone of T-Systems' global cloud infrastructure. With over 100,000 servers on 11,000 square meters and a data volume of around 970 petabytes, it is one of the most energy-efficient of its kind in Europe.
"The data center in Biere is a prime example of sustainability and security. We offer our customers the highest availability and maximum data protection, complying with strict German and European regulations," says Abolhassan.
An additional unique selling point of T-Systems is its affiliation with Deutsche Telekom. Based on its own telecommunications networks, the subsidiary enables fast, reliable, and secure – soon also quantum-secure – data transmission to the cloud and between platforms.
With over 20 locations worldwide and extensive expertise in industries such as the automotive sector, healthcare, and the public sector, T-Systems is well-positioned to accompany companies in their digital transformation. Through a consistent focus on quality and security, the company has gained the highest trust of its customers: the Tri*M Index for determining customer satisfaction reached an above-average value of 98 in 2024.
With the vision of a sovereign European cloud, T-Systems, together with Deutsche Telekom, is participating as a strategic partner in the Europe-wide project 8ra (IPCEI-CIS). The project's goal is to build a European cloud-edge infrastructure that provides an open and shared edge cloud. Such a "supercloud" aims to advance the digitalization of sovereign administrative services and enable innovative business models for the industry.
2004–2009: Start of the Cloud Era at T-Systems
2010–2016: First Partnerships
2018–2020: Multi-Cloud Strategy
2021–2023: Sovereign Cloud and Edge Computing
2024 Modernizing and new Initiatives
About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance
About T-Systems: Company profile