AI for small and medium-sized businesses: From phone calls to automated workflows

Deutsche Telekom is bringing its “Voice AI Notes” service to mobile, giving small and medium-sized businesses an AI tool that automatically summarizes phone calls. The service is included in the new Business Mobil and Business Mobil Pro offering for business customers, available from October 5, 2026.

Voice AI Notes is powered by Mistral Small 4 from French AI company Mistral AI. Deutsche Telekom runs the service in its T Cloud, with data processed in European data centers in compliance with the GDPR. The result is a sovereign European environment for AI and cloud services.

“Voice AI Notes Mobile” reduces the effort involved in note-taking and post-call follow-up, allowing employees to concentrate more on customers, service and sales. The next step comes in 2027 with “Voice AI Actions”: Call outcomes will be able to automatically trigger tasks, create CRM records or open service tickets.

AI takes the notes — no app required

As with Voice AI Notes for virtual phone systems, the AI now also creates a structured summary directly on the network after mobile calls. It identifies the participants, summarizes the key points, highlights agreed action items and creates calendar entries for scheduled appointments. After the call, the structured summary is sent via Rich Communication Services (RCS). This is the modern successor to SMS and supports longer messages as well as images and links.

The feature can be activated on demand using the “Hey Magenta” voice command or by dialing #24. An audible announcement lets everyone on the call know that AI note-taking is in use. No additional app is required. Voice AI Notes Mobile is aimed primarily at mobile and field-based employees who regularly make business calls on the go — for example in skilled trades, building services, mechanical engineering, consulting, or field sales and service.

The European alternative for sensitive call data

Voice AI Notes Mobile records the call, converts it to text and analyzes the content using Mistral Small 4. For the intelligent integration and orchestration of the mobile network with the AI services, Deutsche Telekom relies on VoiceAI Connect from its technology partner AudioCodes. Deutsche Telekom runs the service in its T Cloud and processes call data in European data centers in compliance with the GDPR. The recording, transcript and summary are deleted after the summary has been sent. Deutsche Telekom does not use the data to train AI models.

From “What was discussed?” to “What needs to happen next?”

“Voice AI Notes Mobile captures what matters in a conversation, giving employees more time to focus on customers and their core work. With Voice AI Actions, we are taking the next step: What is said can directly trigger a task, create a service ticket or initiate a sales callback — securely integrated into the company’s processes,” says Klaus Werner, Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland.

With “Voice AI Actions,” a phone call does more than generate a summary — it can directly trigger a business process, handled within Deutsche Telekom’s network and ready to integrate with the customer’s own systems. The service runs on the n8n workflow automation platform. An extension provided by Deutsche Telekom, known as a Community Node, passes the call notes to the customer’s systems. This enables the call notes to feed into CRM systems, calendars, ticketing tools or task lists. Companies can use either their existing n8n environment or the “T-AI Agent Platform.”

The new AI agent platform helps business customers use their own AI agents to connect predefined workflows with their applications. “Deutsche Telekom is connecting a core capability built over decades — voice in the network — with AI that turns what is said into specific actions. Secure, controlled and manageable. This helps companies handle routine tasks faster and gives them more time to focus on what matters most to their business,” says Klaus Werner. Voice AI Actions will be available in 2027.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile