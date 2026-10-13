Launch: Telekom offers Meta Ray-Ban Display

Following Meta’s announcement of the product’s launch in Germany, Telekom will offer the Meta Ray-Ban Display in Germany from 13 October 2026. The Meta Ray-Ban Display is available from Telekom for €899, including without a mobile plan. Customers can also pay in instalments when they take out or renew a Telekom mobile plan, depending on the plan selected. With the MagentaMobil M plan, customers pay €1 upfront, followed by 36 monthly instalments of €22.10. The total device price with this plan is €796.60.

Information about models, colours and participating stores is available at https://telekom.de/shop/geraete/ai-glasses-erleben (german only).

The Meta Ray-Ban Display combines Ray-Ban design with Meta AI and a 600 x 600-pixel colour display in the right lens. The display shows messages, photos, videos, notifications, and text and image responses to questions, while the smartphone stays in the user’s pocket.

Meta AI provides visual answers and can process information about the user’s surroundings. The glasses display live captions, real-time translations, directions with maps, and step-by-step instructions. Users can also access weather updates, reminders and their calendar directly.

The glasses can be controlled by voice or hand gestures. Using EMG technology, the Meta Neural Band detects muscle signals at the wrist. It controls the display and provides haptic feedback, allowing users to read messages, answer calls and activate Meta AI. The band is included with the glasses and is not sold separately.

According to Meta, the glasses’ battery lasts for up to six hours. The folding charging case provides up to 24 additional hours of use, while the Neural Band lasts for up to 18 hours. The glasses and band are available in different sizes. At selected certified opticians, the lenses can be replaced with prescription lenses. Supported single-vision lenses range from -4.00 to +4.00 dioptres.

Use requires a compatible smartphone, the Meta AI mobile app, a Meta account and an active internet connection.

The glasses feature a 12-megapixel camera with 3x zoom and a viewfinder in the display. Video calls are available through WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. Open-ear audio supports calls, music and live Meta AI.

A visible indicator LED lights up when photos or videos are being captured or when live streaming is active. If the glasses detect that the indicator LED is covered, damaged or tampered with, the camera is automatically disabled.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group Profile