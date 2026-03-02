MWC 2026: World premiere of AI-powered call assistant

Deutsche Telekom is putting AI-based services and new technologies for its customers at the center of its presence at Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC). From an AI-powered call assistant in the network and AI agents for managing networks to the latest developments in 6G and the quantum internet, the Group is presenting its latest innovations and forward-looking concepts for the international tech community in Barcelona starting today under the motto “Magenta AI at Scale. Human at Heart.”

“We are AI optimists and we use AI responsibly. We are bringing it directly into our networks, products, and services – scalable, secure, and with clear added value for people and the economy,” says Abdu Mudesir, Board Member for Product & Technology at Deutsche Telekom, at the start of the event. “AI is becoming the key technology of our time. It will determine competitiveness, technological performance, and Europe’s digital sovereignty.”

Rethinking calling: The smart call assistant on voice command

At Mobile World Congress 2026, Deutsche Telekom is unveiling the Magenta AI Call Assistant as a world premiere, presenting its vision of AI-supported calling for the future. Artificial intelligence becomes part of the phone call itself – available instantly in real time, without apps or premium hardware.

“Our customers will get AI services like translation right in their calls,” says Abdu Mudesir, Board Member, Product & Technology, Deutsche Telekom. “With our Magenta AI Call Assistant, we are the first in the world to offer these network-based AI functions. We remove barriers — no apps, no special devices, no technical complexity. AI becomes simple, intuitive and available to everyone.”

The first services will include live translation, call summaries, and answering questions of all kinds. In the future, the Call Assistant enables the integration of many other conceivable functions into the phone conversation. The assistant will provide practical support: conversations turn into actions. If it becomes clear during a conversation that a reservation is necessary, the AI can make the booking (restaurant, doctor's appointment, travel), fill out forms, ask questions (“What time suits you?”, “Window or aisle?”) and, at the end, neatly document the confirmation.

The goal of the Call Assistant is the natural integration of AI that is intuitively accessible and supports customers whenever needed. This is intended to make communication easier and more valuable for everyone. The Call Assistant activates during a call with the words “Hey Magenta.” Without activation, no conversation content is stored or analyzed. Customers must opt in before use, and all call participants are notified when the assistant is active. The Magenta AI Call Assistant is developed in close collaboration with ElevenLabs, the AI research and product company. Their industry-leading voice AI models and agents enable advanced voice AI within live calls. These capabilities arrive first for Deutsche Telekom customers in Germany starting this year. Over the next 12 months, support for up to 50 languages is planned, with further services to follow.

AI glasses: Hands-free, app-free, and beyond the smartphone

With its AI Glasses, Telekom presents a concept study exploring how AI could evolve beyond the smartphone into hands-free assistance in everyday life. Based on the RayNeo X3 Pro, one of the few commercially available AI glasses with an integrated dual display, the company showcases how digital intelligence, voice interaction, and real-world recognition work together. The glasses become a smart companion: a glance or spoken command is enough to recognize products, translate text in real time, display relevant information directly in the user’s field of view, or autonomously execute tasks. Whether providing step-by-step help with router installation or acting as a smart assistant while shopping, traveling, or using ticket services, Telekom outlines an app-free, cross-device AI experience. In this vision, the technology becomes a subtle companion, with voice serving as the central, intuitive interface.

Smartphones become the universal key

Deutsche Telekom is also bringing a new mobile security platform to MWC. Magenta Security Mobile.ID turns smartphones into a “universal key” for digital identities via Bluetooth and NFC. This allows the device to replace physical keys, smart cards, or even ID documents while maintaining full data sovereignty. The solution covers a wide range of use cases, including access control as well as secure age and identity verification. Deutsche Telekom employees are currently testing Magenta Security Mobile.ID in their daily work, for example when opening office doors, logging into laptops, or encrypting emails. Initially available on Samsung devices, Telekom plans to launch the solution for business customers in Europe later in 2026.

Protection against fake agents for AI systems

Verified digital identities are not only crucial for people but also for the use of AI in enterprises. Autonomous systems themselves can become targets of deception or deepfake attacks, for example when an AI agent poses as an existing system to extract sensitive data or interfere with business processes. At MWC, Deutsche Telekom is therefore also presenting a security concept designed to protect automated, sensitive enterprise workflows and is making current attack scenarios tangible with a dedicated deepfake exhibit.

Digital sovereignty: Cloud solutions for European enterprises

With the recent inauguration of the Industrial AI Cloud in Munich together with NVIDIA, Deutsche Telekom has launched one of the most powerful AI infrastructures in Europe – delivering massive computing power and full data sovereignty for European enterprises. At MWC, the company is now giving this and other cloud offerings a prominent platform, including the new “Business Cloud” for European markets. The solution targets SMB as well as large customers from the public and private sectors. It provides a sovereign, high-performance, cloud- and AI enabled local data center infrastructure designed to empower business innovation. Also on display is a live demonstration of the European Edge Continuum , the first cross-border interconnected edge cloud infrastructure enabling seamless applications across national boundaries.

AI agent in the router: Intelligence for the home

With Intelligent Home, Deutsche Telekom outlines a vision for the connected household: the AI agent moves directly into the router, turning it into an intelligent, proactive problem solver that connects devices, services, and people. The system learns habits, responds to individual needs, and orchestrates devices across technologies and manufacturers within the home. Thanks to edge AI, privacy is preserved: all data is processed exclusively locally in the router and does not leave the home. If desired, the system can combine its local intelligence with cloud-based voice control to carry out tasks or answer questions. In this way, a simple router becomes an intelligent everyday conductor for the home.

MINDR: AI agents optimize the network in real time

What if AI agents could resolve issues across the entire network? MINDR describes a multi-agentic AI system developed by Deutsche Telekom in cooperation with Google Cloud that continuously monitors the network, evaluates developments predictively, and responds autonomously when needed. The system detects anomalies, rising network loads, or performance risks at an early stage, before they impact customers. Built with Google Gemini models, specialized AI agents correlate signals from different network domains, check root causes, analyze interdependencies, and autonomously trigger remediations. MINDR is the evolution of the “RAN Guardian Agent,” which has already been successfully driving optimization measures in Germany’s radio access network at major events since autumn 2025. MINDR extends the same principles to additional layers and processes across the entire network, including the transport and core network. The development marks another step toward an autonomous, self-healing network. Initial deployments are planned for later this year.

AI-native networks understand user intent

Under the title “Reimagine the Network,” Telekom looks further ahead and outlines a vision of a network that interprets customer intent and dynamically allocates network resources based on demand. Efficiency becomes a core design principle of this vision: network resources are activated only when actually needed, following the principle “Zero Bit – Zero Watt.” This approach is enabled by a consistently simplified network architecture that supports prediction, automation, and more precise resource utilization. With 6G, the next generation of mobile communications, parts of this vision could begin to become reality.

6G Innovation Hub: Laying the foundation for Physical AI

Together with T-Mobile US, Deutsche Telekom is intensifying its efforts to realize its vision for 6G. As part of a new transatlantic 6G Innovation Hub , the two companies will bring together key partners on both sides of the Atlantic for joint research, prototype development, and field trials, with the clear ambition of playing a leading role in shaping a unified global 6G standard. Anchored by T-Mobile’s Innovation Lab in Bellevue, Washington, US, and T-Labs in Berlin, Germany, 6G will be jointly designed and developed as a fully AI-native system. The joint hub will focus on three pillars: Autonomous Networks for intelligent connectivity, secure sensing and positioning, and convergence of connectivity and high-performance compute. At the center of this work is 6G as the foundation for Physical AI, meaning systems that not only interpret information but interact with and control the physical world in real time.

Teleportation: Milestone on the road to the quantum internet

Telekom is also looking ahead in fiber networks. In Barcelona, T-Labs, the research and development unit of Deutsche Telekom, and Qunnect, a pioneer in quantum networking, are presenting for the first time their successful quantum teleportation over a commercial fiber network . In a real telecommunications environment, the partners succeeded this year in transmitting quantum information over 30 kilometers of deployed fiber with an average accuracy of 90 percent, in parallel with regular data traffic. The successful field test marks a decisive step toward a viable quantum internet and demonstrates that quantum technologies can operate on existing fiber networks.

Deutsche Telekom’s presence at MWC

Across roughly 1,000 square meters, Deutsche Telekom’s exhibition presence focuses on the connection between people and technology. An impressive six-meter 3D DeutscheTelekom logo draws visitors into an interactive experience world. One highlight is the life-size AI avatar MIA, which responds to questions at the press of a button on an 86-inch screen and, as a welcome manager, provides information in five languages about exhibits, the stage program, and further details of the trade fair presence.

From March 2 to March 5, 2026, you can find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at booth 3M31. The Magenta Keynote, the company’s press conference with Abdu Mudesir, Member of the Board Product and Technology at Deutsche Telekom, will be streamed live today from Barcelona from 13:30 to 15:00 at www.telekom.com/media .The full stage program, including information on the top speakers, is available at https://mwc.telekom.com/2026 . Further details on all topics can be found at https://www.telekom.com/en/company/topic-specials/mwc .

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About Mobile World Congress

MWC Barcelona is the world’s largest trade show for the mobile communications industry. Device manufacturers, network operators, and technology leaders present their innovations in areas such as 5G and 6G, AI, IoT, and more. The event is hosted by the GSMA, the global industry association for mobile network operators. Last year, MWC attracted more than 2,900 exhibitors. A total of 109,000 people from over 205 countries and territories attended the four-day event, including around 28,000 visitors to the Telekom booth. In 2026, Barcelona hosts MWC for the 20th time. This year’s theme is “The IQ Era.”