"Switch language"

Digital colleagues

1 min read

Digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are fundamentally changing the way we work and live.

Digital colleagues
A diligent helper against floating litter: Around 80 percent of plastic waste in the oceans comes from rivers and canals, harbors and beaches. Cleaning these waterways and thus counteracting the pollution of the oceans is a never-ending mammoth task. This is where the WasteShark comes in. It swims through polluted waters, uses its sensors to analyze the water quality and swallows up floating waste. The cleaning drone is equipped with a camera, sensors and a particularly precise navigation system. When the work is done, the WasteShark returns to its docking station, empties its waste container and recharges the batteries for the next job.

New technologies offer a wide range of opportunities to make the economy more efficient, productive and sustainable. For companies, these intelligent helpers unfold their greatest potential particularly when it comes to processing masses of data, carrying out the same tasks quickly and precisely or working around the clock. Their possible applications are just as diverse as the tasks they can perform. They range from growing grapes to collecting garbage , from the village store , car production, the legal department to outer space , and also include making AI use safe or giving us an identity in the digital world .

Fotoshow

Additional Content

More information