Digital colleagues

New technologies offer a wide range of opportunities to make the economy more efficient, productive and sustainable. For companies, these intelligent helpers unfold their greatest potential particularly when it comes to processing masses of data, carrying out the same tasks quickly and precisely or working around the clock. Their possible applications are just as diverse as the tasks they can perform. They range from growing grapes to collecting garbage , from the village store , car production, the legal department to outer space , and also include making AI use safe or giving us an identity in the digital world .

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