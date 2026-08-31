Shaping a sustainable future with #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta

With #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta, we label products and solutions that bring significant benefits to the environment and society. By doing this, we enable our customers to make conscious, sustainable choices.

#GreenMagenta stands for innovations in climate protection and responsible use of resources, such as using renewable energy, reusing valuable materials, or making efficient use of raw materials. #GoodMagenta highlights positive contributions to social and societal challenges.

Our labels complement established certifications and provide clear guidance for sustainable decisions. The award process is transparent and reliable. In 2024, the process was reviewed, validated, and certified by TÜV Rheinland.

With #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta, we make our commitment to the environment and society visible. Together, we are building a more sustainable future and raising awareness of the need for greater responsibility and solidarity.