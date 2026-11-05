Q3 2026: Live Webcast for retail investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

Following an engaging retail investor call with Tim Höttges, Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, is pleased to once again offer you detailed insights into our current quarterly results and answer your questions. For the third quarter of 2026, we are once again giving you the opportunity to connect with us directly and ask your questions. #dabei

The Webcast is part of our regular event series for retail investors.

Take advantage of Deutsche Telekom's offering to learn about your investment firsthand, just like professional investors do. At Deutsche Telekom, we take dialogue with our shareholders seriously, treating them as equals, and place great value on transparent, direct communication. #Aktienkultur

You can easily post your questions on our online question platform , where you can also view and rate other participants' questions. We make it as easy as possible for you: You do not need to sign up or register to ask a question or attend the Webcast.

We invite everyone who is interested to join the conversation and benefit from this form of capital markets communication.

When:

Tuesday, 11/10/2026, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM

Livestream on YouTube: youtu.be/1HdKbgd899Q

2026 Events

You can find dates for individual investors from previous years in our financial calendar under "Archive".