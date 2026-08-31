Telekom puts AI agents under control
09/08/2026 1:55 PM
AI agents are increasingly handling tasks independently in companies. With two new offerings, Telekom makes their deployment productive and manageable: T-AI Agent Platform automates specific business processes. With T-AI Agentic Hub, T-Systems is launching a central platform that lets companies manage, monitor, and scale AI agents from different providers and technologies. Banco Sabadell, Spain’s fourth-largest bank, already uses the platform, including for AI agents in legal services and customer service that analyze documents, structure information, and prepare cases for employees. The hub establishes shared rules for access, security, costs, traceability, and human oversight, helping enable the transition from individual AI pilots to broad production use. Banco Sabadell initially operates the platform in its own data centers and tests new use cases in Telekom's sovereign T Cloud. The goal is to scale AI agents for production, reduce processing times and manual work, and at the same time ensure oversight, regulatory compliance, and digital sovereignty
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