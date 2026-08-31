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Digital X 2026 - News ticker

Find the latest news and information from Digital X on our six focus topics in ticker format. Select the topic you would like to learn more about. (This page is autotranslated by AI)

Digital sovereignty: From aspiration to competitive advantage

How can Europe retain control over critical technologies, data, and decisions in the AI era while continuing to innovate? Digital sovereignty emerges through the interplay of infrastructure, technology partners, data control, security, applications, and meaningful choices. How does this work, and why does sovereign technology increasingly also mean economic strength?

Ferri Abolhassan
© Deutsche Telekom AG

T-Systems CEO: Europe must move faster on industrial AI

09/08/2026  2:55 PM

Europe needs to move faster to advance artificial intelligence for industry. At Digital X, Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems, advocated for international partnerships. These should be combined with its own high-performance infrastructure. "We know that we need alliances, and we know that we are seeking alliances—and we are doing that." But without alternatives of its own, Europe risks dependency, which he called "uncool."  As an example of moving faster, Abolhassan pointed to Telekom's Industrial AI Cloud in Munich. In addition to industrial applications, it is also developing solutions for public administration, language models, and defense.

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Our AI factory is the starting point for many initiatives through which we want to put Germany back in the running for Industry 4.0.”

Ferri Abolhassan, T-Systems Board member and CEO T-System
Service Now Cloud Provider
© Deutsche Telekom AG

ServiceNow certifies T-Systems as a Sovereign Partner Cloud Provider in Germany

09/08/2026  2:43 PM

T-Systems is now certified by ServiceNow as a "Sovereign Partner Cloud Provider" in Germany. This significantly expands its long-standing partnership with ServiceNow. T-Systems provides the ServiceNow AI platform in a sovereign setup on its own T Cloud infrastructure. Customers receive consulting, implementation, licensing, hosting, and operations from a single provider. The offering is especially relevant for regulated industries with high requirements for data sovereignty, security, and compliance.

Learn more here.

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Verena Pausder
© Deutsche Telekom AG

Europe innovates, but tech champions emerge elsewhere

09/08/2026  2:25 PM


Germany is experiencing a startup boom, but it lacks capital and technological alternatives for the next stage of growth. At DIGITAL X, Verena Pausder, Lars Neumann, and Bastian Maiworm discuss why digital sovereignty is becoming a matter of competitiveness. Germany has never seen as much startup momentum as it does today, says Verena Pausder, head of the German Startup Association. Yet 86 percent of large startups rely on non-European investors for subsequent funding rounds. Lars Neumann, who is responsible for Deutsche Telekom's T Cloud, also warns about dependence on individual hyperscalers: lock-in weakens companies' negotiating power. For amber founder Bastian Maiworm, sovereignty therefore belongs in the procurement strategy. Isolation, however, is not a solution. Europe needs alternatives, more growth capital, and better use of its data assets to scale innovation.

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We do not use 85% of our data in Germany. That troubles me. We need to unlock it so we can enable innovation. We must not hold ourselves back because we are afraid to turn to non-European solutions.
Verena Pausder, entrepreneur
Tim Höttges Keynote
© Deutsche Telekom AG




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Digital sovereignty is not about nationalism; it is about control over data, processes, and how technologies are used. We need to regain that control.
Tim Höttges, CEO Deutsche Telekom AG
Hendrik Wüst Keynote
© Deutsche Telekom AG/Norbert Ittermann

A 300 billion opportunity requires digital sovereignty

09/08/2026  12:09 PM

€300 billion in additional gross value added: That is the potential, according to the German Economic Institute, when generative AI meets Germany's industrial sector. At DIGITAL X, North Rhine-Westphalia Minister-President Hendrik Wüst sets out a clear mandate: Europe must reduce its technological dependencies and shape its digital future independently. After all, putting all your eggs in one basket when it comes to data, clouds, and key technologies puts security and the ability to act at risk. With leading research, 40,000 STEM graduates each year, and one of Europe's fastest supercomputers, he sees North Rhine-Westphalia as well positioned.

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We have everything we need to become more sovereign in Europe. We have everything we need to turn the changes of our time into opportunities and create new prosperity. To create social security so that a stable democracy endures as well. […] Nothing has ever come from fear. The only manure nothing grows on is the pessimist. So keep your head up, Germany—don’t let anyone intimidate you.
Hendrik Wüst, Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia

Media Kit: Digital X 2026

On September 8, Cologne's Rheinauhafen will become a meeting place for the digital economy.

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