Merkel: Humans must retain control over AI

09/08/2026 2:15 PM

Angela Merkel is calling for greater attention to the social consequences of artificial intelligence. People must retain control, while major tech providers need stronger regulation. At the same time, the former German chancellor warns against viewing AI primarily as a threat. Merkel also sees the rapid rise of artificial intelligence as a political challenge of establishing order. In a conversation with communications scholar Miriam Meckel, she calls for regulation, greater transparency from tech companies, and international cooperation. The goal, she says, must be "to ensure that people remain in control of this new technology." Merkel is particularly critical of how data is handled. Asked how AI systems are trained on information from around the world, she described it as "an intellectual expropriation program of the first order." At the same time, she warns of dependence on major technology providers and of social media and algorithms narrowing society's shared information base. Even so, Merkel is not skeptical of technology. "We will have to live with it, and it will improve our lives," she said. The challenge is to understand AI and "put it to work for us." Education and the ability to think independently will therefore become even more important.



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